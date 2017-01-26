Body of a child found in Rainbow creek

by Amanda Shotsky

RAINBOW (CNS) – The body of who is believed to be a Fallbrook preschooler who was swept away by a storm-swollen creek in the far northern reaches of San Diego County last

weekend was found today in the rural waterway.



Phillip Campbell had been missing since late Sunday afternoon, when the car the 5-year-old boy was riding in was washed away by rushing floodwaters off

the 4800 block of Fifth Street in Rainbow, according to sheriff’s officials.

The driver, close family friend Roland Phillips, 73, was found dead near his overturned and sunken vehicle on the edge of Rainbow Creek several hours

later.

Volunteer searchers found the missing child’s body late this morning, the boy’s uncle, Anthony Campbell, confirmed in a Facebook posting.

An hourlong candlelight prayer service for Phillip was scheduled to begin at 6 this evening at Calvary Chapel Fallbrook, 488 Industrial Way.

Amanda Shotky has the latest from Rainbow…