Body discovered in a Lakeside car fire

LAKESIDE (CNS) – An investigation was underway today after a car fire in Lakeside led to the discovery of a body.

Deputies were initially sent to the 11000 block of Mast Boulevard around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to sheriff’s officials. Homicide detectives were later summoned to investigate, sheriff’s officials said.

The body was found after the fire was extinguished, and based on the circumstances, homicide and arson unit detectives were summoned to investigate, Nelson said.

[UPDATE, 7:20 a.m.] It was not immediately clear whether the vehicle had been involved in a crash before it caught fire.

Nelson said the incident was being investigated as a suspicious death and the county Medical Examiner’s Office would conduct an autopsy to determine the victim’s identity and how that person died.

