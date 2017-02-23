Body found in burning car in Lakeside

(Lakeside) The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department homicide unit is investigating a dead body found in a burning car late Wednesday night. The car was found in an empty cul-de-sac in Lakeside between two neighborhoods full of families.

The car has been taken to the Sheriff’s crime lab so technicians can examine it for more evidence.

Witnesses say the fire was huge, there’s a charred spot on the pavement where the car was. People who live in the neighborhoods say they could see the flames from far away.

“It was fully engulfed and burning 15-foot flames solid for the whole time I was watching,” says Andrew Borcher who witnessed the fire, “It was a pretty good car fire.”

Andrew Borcher lives right behind the cul-de-sac where the car was burning. He says he heard several popping sounds around 11pm Wednesday night.

“There’s always something going on back there. The fact there’s a body is a little scary to me,” adds Borcher, “Just because earlier that day I had my kids playing out in that field.”

When firefighters finally put out on the flames they discovered a body in the Lexus. There were license plates but deputies aren’t saying if the car was stolen. They also haven’t said if the person was in the driver’s or the passenger seat or even the trunk.

“Some of those minute details we’re holding back just to make sure that it’s not information that would be critical to the investigation,” says Lt. Kenneth Nelson from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives did go door to door in the area asking people if they saw anything suspicious. But, they haven’t shared any possible witness statements with the media.

“If there is something suspicious going on that hits close to home,” says Borcher.

The body was taken to the coroner’s office. Investigators aren’t saying if it’s man or woman or what the cause of death might be.