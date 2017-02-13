Boozefighters Motorcycle Club headquarters destroyed by fire

(Kearny Mesa) A fire destroyed the headquarters of a local motorcycle club that helps needy children. Almost everything inside the building is gone, including items used to fundraise.

The fire at the “Boozefighters Motorcycle Club” headquarters started early Monday morning. When member Brian Trum arrived, almost everything was gone.

“I was absolutely heartbroken, we worked so hard to keep it clean,” says “Boozefighters Motorcycle Club” member Brain Trum.

The club is made up of military members, veterans, and retired government workers. Their headquarters is where they would gather for meetings and build bikes for kids that were given away for free during the holidays.

“The whole community helps us with what we do,” adds Trum, “We’re one of the few charities in the world where every dime we make goes to the kids.”

Even though it’s not the holiday season, the club was gearing up for a fundraiser, something they do all year long. Almost all the supplies and donations used to help raise money were destroyed.

“Pretty much Christmas is our end goal and we’ve already had 4 or 5 clubs that have said, ‘Hey, if you need anything come on down,” says Trum.

The “Boozefighters Motorcycle Club” has been around for decades. Also, lost in the fire were pictures from the 1930’s and other memorabilia. A bell used to remember members who have passed away, did survive and Trum says so will the club.

“We’ll be back,” says Trum.

Some of the neighboring businesses have water and smoke damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but firefighters think it might have been electrical.