Branson & Barona: Friday’s Adoption Pets 12/30/16

by Kelsey Meksto

Breed: Corgi/Shepherd/Staffordshire Terrier mixes

Age: 4 months old

Sex: Neutered Males

Organization: Second Chance Dog Rescue

Phone: 619-721-3647 (DOGS)

Website: www.secondchancedogrescue.org

Branson and Barona are 4 month old puppies from the same litter. Their father is a corgi mix, and based on their coloring, they could also be shepherd or pittie. Sweet Branson has a beautiful brindle coat and loves to cuddle. He’s learning to fetch and return. He’s such a happy pup and will follow you everywhere! Barona, also has beautiful markings and a great disposition. He’s smart as a whip! He learned to sit within 5 minutes and to walk on the leash. He loves to play, especially with balls and pull toys. He’ll follow you everywhere…even without a leash. Both pups are good with children, dogs, cats, and love car rides! Branson and Barona have been crate-trained by their foster parents. They’re also neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. The adoption fee is $300, with a training deposit of $100, but it’s refundable within 3 months. Training must be provided in a timely fashion to ensure the pups become great canine citizens. Since they’re both so eager to please, training should be a lot of fun, and a wonderful bonding experience for the puppies and their new family members. Come meet these puppies and more dogs at the Second Chance Dog Rescue adoption event THIS Saturday at the Poway Petco. Start your new year right! Go to SecondChanceDogRescue.org for details!

