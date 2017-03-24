Breaking: Body found near Gompers Preparatory Academy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was found dead today near Gompers Preparatory Academy in the Chollas View neighborhood.

Someone called for help around 5:45 a.m. and reported a “person down” in front of the campus on 47th Street near Hilltop Drive, according to San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez. The school was closed at the time.

Investigators have identified the victim as he was carrying ID at the time. Though, they will not release his identity until his family is notified. It is known that the man was not a school employee.

Investigators believe that the man was shot off campus, ran away and collapsed just outside Gompers Academy.

Homicide detectives have since been investigating, Martinez said.

Updates will be available as soon as more information is released. Stay tuned on CW6 News for details.