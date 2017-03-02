Deputy involved shooting in San Marcos leaves one dead

SAN MARCOS (CNS) – Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a burglary suspect who allegedly broke into a San Marcos home early today while the family was upstairs.

A man who lives in the 600 block of Edgewater Drive in the gated Silver Crest community called for help shortly after 3 a.m. and said there was a stranger with a baseball bat inside his home, sheriff’s department spokesman Ryan Keim told reporters at the scene.

Responding deputies contacted the suspect and the shooting occurred, Keim said. Authorities have yet to say what immediately preceded the shooting.

Paramedics responded, but were not able to save the suspect’s life, according to Keim. No deputies were hurt.

Edgewater Drive was closed for the investigation.