Brooks: Thursday’s Adoption Pet 1/5/17

by CW6 News Team

Pet’s Name: Brooks

Breed: German Shepherd mix

Age: 3 years old

Sex: Nautered Male

Organization: Coastal German Shepherd Rescue San Diego

Phone: 760.779.9149

Website: CoastalGSRSD.org

Brooks is a very sweet, friendly, and beautiful male German Shepherd. He walks easily on a leash and has a happy-to-be-alive attitude! Brooks is friendly with cats and dogs of any size, in fact, he currently lives with a male Yorkie and female German Shepherd. He’s also good with kids, so he’ll make an excellent addition to almost any family. Brooks likes being part of a pack, whether it’s the human or dog variety. He’s completely housebroken, and for the most part has a low-energy level while indoors…but he enjoys playing, jogging and hiking outdoors. Brooks is very much a cuddler and thinks he is a small lap dog. His foster family is working on curing him of his separation anxiety. Brooks is currently recovering from his second and final entropion eyelid surgery, and he’s neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to be adopted! Come meet Brooks and other beautiful German Shepherds for adoption at Coastal German Shepherd Rescue San Diego’s next adoption event this Saturday at the Petco off Via De La Valle in Del Mar. They’ll be there from 11AM to 2PM, but if you go to their website at CoastalGSRSD.org, you can see pictures of their adoptable dogs, and fill out an adoption application in advance!

