Buddy: Thursday’s Adoption Pet 1/26/17

by CW6 News Team

Name: Buddy

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: 6 years old

Sex: Neutered male

Organization: El Cajon Animal Shelter, 1275 N. Marshall Street

Phone: (619) 441-1580

If you’re looking for a loving lap dog, please head to the El Cajon Animal Shelter and check out Buddy. He’s a 6-year-old Chihuahua mix whose main ambition in life is to sit in a nice person’s lap, which seems to make him feel safe and secure! He acts like a gentleman, he’s very accommodating and gets along really well with other dogs. Unfortunately, Buddy’s a little overwhelmed at the shelter, so he tends to stay in his bed, even when people walk past him. But if you’d like to get to know him better, the shelter staff will let you take him into the play yard where you can get better acquainted. Of course, he’ll probably want to jump into your lap as soon as you sit on the bench. As a somewhat sensitive boy, he’d probably do best in a quiet, adult home. Buddy’s already neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and he’s ready to go home with you today. As are so many other wonderful dogs and cats. The El Cajon Shelter is located at 1275 N. Marshall Street in El Cajon. Buddy’s ID number is 23158 and we’d love to find him a home today!

