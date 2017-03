The bug people are buzzing about is not a mosquito

Be Prepared For A Buggy Spring

(SAN DIEGO) – The Environmental Health Department’s phones are ringing off the hook with people buzzing about this ‘mosquito on steroids’.

With all of the talk about mosquito bites spreading diseases, people are being more cautious and mistaking crane flies for mosquitoes. In fact, these flies do not even bite.

Remember, if it is bigger than about the size of a dime, then it is probably not a mosquito.