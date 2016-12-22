Bullet fragment removed from southern white rhino

by Carlos Correa

SAN DIEGO – Animal care workers have finally solved a year-long mystery at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

One of the six southern white rhinos brought in from a secured reserve in South Africa was likely a target of a failed poaching attempt.

Safari Park veterinarians found a bullet fragment that was slowly coming out of Wallis, the young southern white rhino brought in to help an endangered species.

When five-and-a-half year old Wallis arrived at the Safari Park in November of last year, animal care workers noticed she had a skin wound. The injury was treated immediately, but over time veterinarians noticed it never seemed to heal.

“She’s never appeared to show any signs of illness. She’s been eating and doing well and she has never shown anything at all that it was causing her a problem,” said Jim Oosterhuis, veterinarian at the Safari Park.

Wallis went through minor surgery so vets could get a closer look, but didn’t find anything. Four months later, a second procedure showed the wound was more extensive than it first appeared.

The city’s bomb squad ended up helping the workers find the problem. It seemed Wallis had a bullet fragment stuck inside of her – and it was hard to identify it because of her thick skin and large body.

“The bullet entered at an ankle, glanced off of it and ended up underneath the rib, but the only way you’re going to prove that is by doing radio-graphs and we didn’t have radio-graphic equipment that was strong enough to do that,” he said.

This is the first time animal care workers have treated an animal with a bullet wound, but knowing Wallis came from South Africa — it doesn’t surprise them.

“Rhino poaching is more of an international problem. It’s not just localized people just trying to hunt rhinos for meat, it’s an international demand for rhino horn which is fueling a massive multi-million dollar illegal trade for rhino horn,” said Mike Veale, Safari Park.

Rescue workers say on average, three to four rhinos are killed each day in the wild by poachers and without intervention, these over-sized animals could find themselves extinct in a matter of years.

“If you don’t continue to fight for rhinos and we don’t make improvements every year we can see the extinction of rhino all rhino species in the next 10 to 15 years and that is being optimistic,” he said.

Have questions or a story idea for CW6’s Carlos Correa? Stay connected with him on twitter: @carloscorrea2 or on facebook: carlos correa