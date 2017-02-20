Businesses closed for President’s Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Federal, state, county and most local city government offices will be closed Monday in honor of Presidents Day.

In the city of San Diego, closures include administrative offices, libraries, pools and recreation centers.

The Miramar Landfill, Chollas Lake, Mission Trails Regional Park Visitors Center and municipal golf courses will be open and curbside trash pickup will continue on a normal schedule.

County of San Diego administrative offices, libraries and animal shelters will also be closed, as well as county community and teen centers in Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley.

County-run parks and campgrounds will be open.

City administrative offices in Oceanside, La Mesa, National City and Chula Vista will be open, as will the libraries in those cities except La Mesa.

All schools and district offices throughout the county will be closed, along with post offices, banks and courts.

Parking at meters throughout the region will be free, except in Del Mar.

The Metropolitan Transit System said it will run its buses and trolleys on a Saturday schedule. That means no service for many express, rapid express and rural bus routes.

Details are available online at:

http://sdmts.com/schedules-real-time-service-notices/holiday-services.

The North County Transit District will operate its buses, Coaster train and Sprinter light-rail on a normal schedule.