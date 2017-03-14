Buskers fighting for change around San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Outdoor performers also known as “buskers” are fighting to change San Diego law. Today, artists met with city leaders, and they want the citations and harassment to stop.

William Dorsett has worked as a street artist for the last ten years and can easily count on both hands the amount of times he’s been cited by San Diego Police for doing what he loves.

“I have received tickets for sales, soliciting, interfering with a street fair, all kinds of things that really have nothing to do with what I’m doing as a busker,” said Dorsett.

Dorsett’s citations range from $100 all the way up to $1500, and that doesn’t include all the harassment he and other artists say they have experienced.

“It’s really frustrating. I’m trying to make an honest living. This is what i do, i paint on wood. It’s like basically saying art is a crime,” said painter, Cale McBurnie.

Most performers take their show to Balboa Park. A lottery system that only hands out a certain amount of permits every month determines who performs. Buskers say it’s an organized process, but they want more to be done to protect how they perform.

“I would like them to sit down with us, and work with us to amend the municipal codes that are violating our rights and change them to protect our rights,” he said.

Under current code, buskers are allowed to performer around the city, county and the port of San Diego as long as they don’t block public right-of-ways and amplify sound too loudly. Some artists say they are being accused of soliciting and begging for money, but they say that’s not the case.

“Busking is a giving act, it doesn’t need to be legislated, it’s the first amendment and the 14th amendment right to free speech. We offer everything freely, and to have us threaten as criminals and to threaten and harass us as criminal is really way over the top,” said street performer, Thoth.

City leaders didn’t comment on the matter, but the buskers hope they can meet with officials soon to work something out so they can focus on their art.

“Makes me giggle, makes me smile, too and it makes me have a little hope for humanity,” said busker, Taylor Locke.

Have questions or a story idea for CW6’s Carlos Correa? Stay connected with him on twitter: @carloscorrea2 or on facebook: carlos correa