Butch Trucks, founder and drummer of Allman Brothers Band, dies

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO – Butch Trucks, the Allman Brothers Band drummer and founding member, dies at age 69.

He died Tuesday evening, January 25th, in West Palm Beach, Fla. The cause of death has not yet been revealed to the public.

Trucks played drums alongside fellow drummer, Jai “Jaimoe” Johnny Johnson, throughout the Allmans’ 46-year on-and-off history.

The two drummers complemented each other. Trucks laid down a conventional beat while Johnson added a second laminate of percussion.

Trucks continued to record and perform with the Allman Brothers Band until they broke up in 2014.

