Buzz, Woody, Elsa, Anna, and your favorite CARS are hitting the ice in San Diego this weekend

Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment runs through Sunday at Valley View Casino Center

by Audra Stafford

From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, your family’s favorite Disney moments will come to life this weekend at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment at the Valley View Casino Center.

Experience the four fantastic Disney adventures of Frozen, Cars, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid in one ice show!

The show runs through Sunday, January 29, and show times are as follows:

Friday, January 27 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 28 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, January 29 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

Tickets start at just $15 and are on sale now at DisneyOnIce.com or AXS.com.