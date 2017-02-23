California bill proposing to change concealed carry weapons permit process

Self defense alone would be a sufficient reason for a CCW permit

A bill proposed by state assemblywoman Melissa Melendez of the 67th dist., will make California a “shall issue” state for concealed carry weapons permits. Presently, a Sheriff can deny a permit application for any reason. Self defense as a reason for a CCW permit is not sufficient of a reason alone for approval by San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore is unless there are documented threats. This is what is posted on the San Diego Sheriff’s website. See report by CW6 reporter Gary Buzel.