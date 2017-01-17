Why California gun owners are stockpiling ammunition

New law is behind spike in sales, but it doesn't take affect until next year

by John Carroll

Ammunition sales are spiking across California, all because of a new law, a law that isn’t scheduled to take effect until January of next year. The law will restrict out-of-state purchases of ammo along with instituting background checks.

At Poway Weapons and Gear Range, they say the California legislature and Governor Jerry Brown have done more for gun and ammo sales than any advertising could.

“In the last quarter, we saw 33% (rise) in our ammunition sales and that’s projected to go up,” said Monique Hawk of Poway Weapons and Gear Range.

That’s just for the last quarter of 2016, but remember, the new ammo law won’t take effect until January 1st of next year. As it stands now, anyone 18 or older (21 or older for handguns) can buy bullets without a background check and sellers don’t need a license. But beginning next year, all ammo in California must be purchased either in person through a vendor licensed by the Department of Justice, or if bought online, must be shipped to a licensed dealer. Plus, anyone buying ammo will have to undergo a background check. Gun owners we talked to scoff at having to do an additional background check after they’ve already undergone one to buy a gun.

“It’s kind of a double harassment for people that already have a licensed weapon that now they have to get basically a background check to get ammunition as well. It’s already been done for the weapon,” said customer Chris Hochele. Hochele also said he’s one of those gun owners who’s stocking up now. “Just because of the hassle and it’s gonna increase the price,” he said.

Obviously, the new law is meant to keep ammo out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have it. But Monique Hawk cited a familiar refrain when it comes to how much good such laws will do.

“The people who should not have firearms or ammunition are still going to obtain it in some illegal manner. Our main objective is to make sure that people can confidently and safely handle a firearm to protect themselves,” Hawk said.

There are also new laws governing guns and assault weapons that go into effect later this year, next year and the year after. Hawk said those laws have caused their gun sales to spike 50% over the last quarter of 2016.