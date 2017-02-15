California lawmaker proposes later school start times

(San Diego) California lawmakers are looking into letting teenagers start and finish school later in the day. The proposal would require middle and high schools to ring the first bell no earlier than 8:30am.

Many students at California middle and high schools start class early. Sometimes the first bell rings as early at 7am. However, a bill just introduced in the California Senate could change that.

“I was ecstatic and I think it’s a great idea to have a law enacted at the state level,” says Poway Unified School District Board Member Kimberley Beatty.

Kimberley Beatty is on the Poway Unified School Board. For years, she’s been in favor of requiring middle and high schools to start at 8:30am or even later.

“They take a physical toll on children whose bodies and brains are still growing,” says Beatty.

According to a 2014 report from the “American Academy of Pediatrics”, middle and high school age students have a different sleep pattern. They have a hard time falling asleep before 11pm and need 8 to 9 hours of sleep every single night.

The report says when students start school too early they have lower grades, poor attendance, and those that drive, get into more accidents. However, starting later changes all of that.

Those who oppose later start times say it could be difficult for working parents to drop kids off at school. Also, there will be scheduling conflicts for after school activities and sports.

“This can solve that problem where the school start times at the high school level are all uniform,” says Beatty.

If passed, the bill is also expected to increase school funding. It’s because more kids will show up to class every day which means more state and federal money for the school.