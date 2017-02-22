Calvin: Wednesday’s Adoption Pet 2/22/17

Pet’s Name: Calvin

Breed: Schnauzer/poodle

Age: 2-years-old

Sex: Neutered Male

Organization: The Rescued Dog

Phone: 619-356-3390

Website:TheRescuedDog.org

Meet Calvin, a sweet and handsome schnauzer-poodle mix who was pulled from the Humane Society of Imperial County and placed into The Rescued Dog’s foster program. Calvin is a loving, cuddly guy who adores people. He also loves meeting other dogs when he is out on his walks. He sometimes pulls a little on his leash because he wants to play with them. Calvin would do well as a second dog, although he’s currently the only dog in his foster home and does well, as long as he gets snuggle time with his people. Calvin is fully house trained and likes his crate. He has an adventurous side, and enjoys his trips to the beach! He’ll be fun to bring to the park or to dog-friendly restaurants. He didn’t seem to know what a toy was at first, but now he loves playing with his stuffed animals. According to his foster family, he’s never been destructive, and he loves the blow dryer! Calvin is about 2 years old and weighs 20-pounds, full grown. If you’d like to meet Calvin, please fill out an adoption application at TheRescuedDog.org and an adoption coordinator will be in touch to schedule a meet and greet.

