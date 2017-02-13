‘Can you hear me now?’ scam affecting thousands

(San Diego) – These scammers are only looking for one word – ‘Yes’.

If you answer your phone to an unknown caller and the recipient says, ‘can you hear me now’, hang up.

This scammer isn’t trying to steal your social security number, credit card information or identity. They are trying to record you saying the word ‘yes’.

Answering ‘yes’, will give the scammer the opportunity to authorize purchases.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) uses the word ‘yes’ as a verbal signature. Now, if the scammed tried to dispute charges made in their name, they will have a very difficult time.