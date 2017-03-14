Carlsbad City Council considers ramping its “License Plate Reader” program way up

City considering purchase of 51-stationary cameras and cameras for 6 more patrol cars

The City of Carlsbad is considering ramping up its “License Plate Reader” program. At the time of this writing, the Carlsbad City Council was considering whether to spend more than $800,000 to buy 51-stationary LPR cameras and to outfit six patrol cars. But some have expressed privacy concerns.

The technology is not new, but it is amazing. Whether stationary or mounted on a police cruiser, these cameras can get clear pictures of license plates on cars moving very fast, and police say the information they provide can be very valuable.

“It retains the year of the vehicle, the model of the vehicle, the make of the vehicle, the location where the photograph was taken and the date and time of the photograph,” said Capt. Mickey Williams of the Carlsbad Police Department.

The vehicle identifying information is then fed into a database. “The LPR system then instantaneously runs the digits from the license plate through a data bank to determine if the vehicle is wanted by law enforcement. it may be wanted for being stolen, it may be wanted because it was involved in a felony offense of some sort, possibly an abduction or a missing person related,” Williams said.

If any of those scenarios or others happen, the P.D. is instantly notified and officers can be dispatched to the area. Capt. Williams said the proposal is to place the 51-stationary cameras at 14-different intersections around the city. One camera can only watch one lane at a time. The intersections will primarily be entrance points to the city.

Some departments use the cameras to go after traffic scofflaws, people who’ve accumulated numerous tickets and haven’t paid them. Williams said Carlsbad will not do that. He said they’ll only use the cameras for wanted criminal vehicles.

Then there are privacy concerns. Some say the cameras have a “big brother” feel. Capt. Williams said the department is sensitive to that.

“It doesn’t go into any areas where there’s expectations of privacy, it does not contain any personal information, it does not identify who the registered owner is, it does not identify who the driver is, so it’s really a limited piece of information,” he said.