Carlsbad PD accepting applications for Senior Volunteer Patrol Academy Class
CARLSBAD, Calif. – The City of Carlsbad Police Department is announcing that applications are now being accepted for the 13th Senior Volunteer Patrol Academy Class. The academy will run August 14-29, 2017. Graduation will be held on August 30, 2017.
To receive an application, applicants are asked to call 760-931-2214. Applications must be received by April 14, 2017.
Patrol members are age 50 or older and are looking for a challenging, fun way to contribute to the community of Carlsbad. Senior Volunteer Patrol members volunteer approximately 24 hours per month and perform a variety of functions including:
- Neighborhood patrols
- Traffic control
- Foot patrols
- Assistance to patrol officers
- Handicapped violation enforcement
- Police station tours
- Visits and calls to housebound seniors (YANA)
- Community presentations
- Assistance at special events
To prepare to be a member of the patrol, applicants are required to attend a two-week academy. During this academy, participants receive training in traffic control, safety, first aid and CPR, ethics, radio communications, traffic citations, gangs and drugs, and crime prevention, as well as hands-on driving safety. Members are issued uniforms and all necessary equipment.
Senior volunteer patrol requirements:
- Good moral character
- No felony convictions – application process includes a background check
- Ability to get along with others
- Current U.S. citizen
- Dependable
- At least 50-years-old
- Good physical condition
- Valid California driver license
- Excellent driving record
- Proof of automobile insurance