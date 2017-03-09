Carlsbad PD accepting applications for Senior Volunteer Patrol Academy Class

CARLSBAD, Calif. – The City of Carlsbad Police Department is announcing that applications are now being accepted for the 13th Senior Volunteer Patrol Academy Class. The academy will run August 14-29, 2017. Graduation will be held on August 30, 2017.

To receive an application, applicants are asked to call 760-931-2214. Applications must be received by April 14, 2017.

Patrol members are age 50 or older and are looking for a challenging, fun way to contribute to the community of Carlsbad. Senior Volunteer Patrol members volunteer approximately 24 hours per month and perform a variety of functions including:

Neighborhood patrols

Traffic control

Foot patrols

Assistance to patrol officers

Handicapped violation enforcement

Police station tours

Visits and calls to housebound seniors (YANA)

Community presentations

Assistance at special events

To prepare to be a member of the patrol, applicants are required to attend a two-week academy. During this academy, participants receive training in traffic control, safety, first aid and CPR, ethics, radio communications, traffic citations, gangs and drugs, and crime prevention, as well as hands-on driving safety. Members are issued uniforms and all necessary equipment.

Senior volunteer patrol requirements: