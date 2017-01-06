Caught on Camera: Several sea lions being harassed by La Jolla visitors

by Carlos Correa

SAN DIEGO – People flock to La Jolla cove every day to check out the ocean and the seals, but some tourists are causing a big problem.

Sea lions, young and old, that come into the cove to rest and take in some sun are being bothered by visitors.

“This isn’t the zoo. This is not SeaWorld. This is nature at its finest,” said concerned citizen, Andrea Hahn.

Hahn is concerned over the way people have been treating the many sea lions that come up to the surface from deep down into the ocean.

“They come out of the water in order to sleep. They need to sleep. It’s important that they sleep. There are pregnant females that are still nursing their puppies,” she said.

Hahn recently captured video at the tide pool area of the La Jolla point of visitors touching and even poking the sea lions while they rest. This dad almost got his infant bitten by shoving it into one animal’s face.

“It wasn’t a safe situation, on occasion these animals do bite. Puppies do have teeth. Sometimes it is too much for them, they become frighten and this is what they do to each other on occasion,” she said.

Activists and visitors say these close encounters constitute harassment, which is a violation of the federal marine mammal protection act. The truth is, this isn’t something new, but activists say it needs to stop.

The National Marine Fisheries Service is in charge of enforcing the Marine Mammal Protection Act. On its website it says viewing marine mammals must be done in a manner that does not harass them such as attempting to pet or touch them. Violators can face fines between $100 and $13,000.

“I think a lot of people are not familiar, this is their home and maybe they feel like they are approaching in on their home,” said Mat Lupton who is visiting La Jolla cove.

Hahn and other concerned residents promise to continue to raise awareness around the community in hopes of getting people to keep their paws off the sea lions.

“It seems really stupid but at the same time it is what it is so having people understand so that when they encounter an animal like this they don’t pick it up and put on their car. I’ve heard of this before,” said Hahn.

We reached out to La Jolla city councilwoman Barbara Bry who represents district one.

She said in a statement: her staff is looking into the matter. She takes the issue seriously and plans to meet with the mayor to find a solution.

Have questions or a story idea for CW6’s Carlos Correa? Stay connected with him on twitter: @carloscorrea2 or on facebook: carlos correa