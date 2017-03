Celebrate Festa Della Donna

As a female-owned business, strengthening the community of strong, positive-minded women is important. Together, with some of our food and beverage friends, we’re bringing Festa Della Donna to life with a food and beverage pairing event on Sunday, March 12th from 4pm – 7pm at CUCINA enoteca Del Mar. In addition, there will be a live interactive fiber art, as well as live music. Please note that this is a strictly 21 and older celebration.