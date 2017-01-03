Celebrate National Bird Day at Living Coast Discovery Center

by Audra Stafford

San Diego is home to more than 500 species of birds and this week is a great time to learn about them. Thursday National Bird Day!

At the Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista, you can see a variety of native shorebirds, like the ruddy duck, black oyster catcher and snowy egret. You can also learn about the Center’s breeding program for the endangered Ridgway’s Rail and see their resident golden and bald eagles, as well as a variety of owls, all of which are native to the San Diego area.

The Living Coast Discovery Center is open everyday from 10am to 5pm.

For more information, visit thelivingcoast.org.