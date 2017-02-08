Celebrate the Year of the Rooster during Lunar New Year at SeaWorld

The Lunar New Year kicked off January 28, but the celebrations are still going strong this month at SeaWorld.

The month-long festival features performances by the Chinese Acrobats of Hebei as well as local Taiko drummers, lion dancers and fan dancers. The festival area also includes a traditional Wishing Tree, where guests can write a conservation wish on a red ribbon for a $3 donation to benefit the SeaWorld & Busch Gardens Conservation Fund.

In addition to the live entertainment and festive decor, guests can enjoy a wide range of Asian-inspired foods as well as up-close encounters with Asian small-clawed river otters and a Eurasian eagle owl. At select times, red envelopes will also be handed out as part of the Chinese New Year tradition of wishing prosperity and good fortune to family and friends. The envelopes will contain gifts ranging from a free or discounted culinary sampling to premium seating at the live performances of the Chinese Acrobats of Hebei.

Lunar New Year at SeaWorld continues February 11-13 and 18-20. It is included with park admission.