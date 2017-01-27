#CelebrateSD: Aztecs, Padres and other city organizations to participate in rally

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State athletics will join forces with local sports teams, elected officials and community leaders on the Celebrate San Diego Rally on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Petco Park’s Park at the Park. The rally will be a collaboration between the Aztecs, the San Diego Padres, the City of San Diego and other organizations, celebrating what it means to be part of America’s Finest City.

The free public celebration will feature special appearances by SDSU football head coach Rocky Long and San Diego State basketball head coach Steve Fisher, along with appearances by athletes and leaders who call San Diego home, including Padres Hall of Famers Trevor Hoffman and Randy Jones, former Chargers Nick Hardwick and Rolf Benirschke, and San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman, among others.

“I’m very excited for San Diego State Athletics to have the opportunity to participate in the Celebrate San Diego Rally and show our support for all of the other sport teams in San Diego and to thank the great fans of San Diego for their support,” SDSU Director of Athletics John David Wicker said. “I commend Ron Fowler and the Padres for putting this event together as a show of support for the community.”

Gates to the Park at the Park (Gaslamp Gate on 7th Avenue at K Street, East Village Gate on 10th Avenue), where guests can enjoy family-friendly activities, will open at 10 a.m. PT. Standard Petco Park event security measures, including walk-through metal detectors and bag checks will be in place for this event. Event activities will conclude at 3 p.m. PT.

The event will feature live music, interactive games, a Kids Zone and photo booths. The Park at the Park whiffle ball field will be activated and the Padres Hall of Fame will be open during event hours. Guests 21 and older can enjoy a San Diego Craft Beer Garden. A selection of Petco Park concessions stands will be open for food and drink purchases, while standard Petco Park policies will be in place for those who wish to bring in outside food.

The rally itself will get underway at 1 p.m. PT. Aztecs and Padres broadcaster Ted Leitner will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The SDSU Spirit Squads and local mascots will be on hand to engage the crowd.

Parking will be free of charge in Padres-controlled lots around the ballpark, including the Lexus Premier Lot and Tailgate Lot on Imperial Avenue, as well as the Padres Parkade on 10th Avenue at J Street. Parking is expected to fill up quickly. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and take public transportation.

Guests in attendance will receive a commemorative Celebrate San Diego hat compliments of Sycuan. Adult and youth hats will be available upon entry while supplies last.

Those who would like to donate their Chargers apparel in good condition will be able to exchange one piece of Chargers clothing or a Chargers hat for a $25 credit to the Padres Majestic Team Store good through May 4, 2017. This offer is good for one item and one store credit per adult (ages 16 and older). Multiple exchange locations will be open in the Park at the Park, but guests are encouraged to line up early to minimize wait times. The Padres will distribute donated clothing items to charitable partners that support our neighbors in need.