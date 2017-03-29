Challenged Athletes Foundation Surprises CW6 Assignment Manager Lindsay Hood LIVE On-The-Air!

7/12 Lindsay Hood and Chappie Hunter at Alpine Ranch Crossfit.

2,000 grant recipients are getting the surprise of a lifetime this season thanks to the CAF Foundation, and CW6’s assignment manager Lindsay Hood is one of them! She now gets a running blade from CAF so she can soon take on even more challenging athletic feats. Lindsay is usually behind the scenes at CW6 setting up all of the interviews and segments you see on the air. But this time she was pulled in front of the camera to receive this special surprise and her reaction is PRICELESS!

Special thanks to CAF and all of the donors for granting wishes for athletes across the world so they can enjoy the gift of sports!

If you’d like to help donate to this non-profit and play a role in surprises like Lindsay’s, click HERE.