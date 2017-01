Chargers departure causes people to loose seasonal employment.

Food workers, maintenance, merchandise, security, and entertainment just to name a few

by Gary Buzel

With the move of the Chargers to Los Angeles now official, people that work at Qualcomm Stadium for the 10 home games every year, will have a quiet fall this coming football season. See video report by CW6 Reporter Gary Buzel. Also check the CW6 Facebook page for a full unedited interview with the team’s music coordinator