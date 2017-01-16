Chargers departure will hurt organization that helps homeless people

East County Transitional Living Center could lose up to $55,000 a year

by John Carroll

Ever since the Chargers announced they were leaving San Diego, CW6 has done stories on the fallout from that decision, from the economic impact to the loss of charity support. But there’s one ramification you probably don’t know about, something that will adversely affect one organization that works to help homeless people.

It is, or was part of the fun of seeing a Chargers game. The food from burgers to hot dogs, and of course the beer. You probably don’t know this, but if you ever bought a burger or a beer at Qualcomm, there’s a good chance you would have bought it from someone who lives at the East County Transitional Living Center in El Cajon.

“East County Transitional Living Center houses, feeds and clothes 400 men, women and children on a 365-day a year in-house fully residential program,” said ECTLC founder and CEO Harold Brown. “I’ve gotta figure out how to pay the bills,” Brown said.

Paying those bills just got tougher. What ECTLC calls “work therapy programs” help fund the organization. Delaware North Corporation runs all the concessions at Qualcomm. Some of the folks who live at ECTLC volunteer to work at a couple of those concessions. “Delaware North Corporation has an agreement with us for a percentage of how well the stand does and so we are motivated to up-sell and do a good job. If we don’t do a good job, then we don’t make as much money as we can,” Brown pointed out.

With the departure of the Chargers, that money is now gone.

“We would usually run about $2,500 to $3,000 per stand. So we could be looking at anywhere between $35 and $55,000 (per year),” Brown said.

The loss of those funds is bad enough, but it’s the loss of the work therapy element that hurts for folks like Darnell DeMello and Tina Smith. Both of them said they’ve gotten a lot out of working at the concessions.

“I’ve learned a lot of skills, cashiering skills, lead inventory and basically just working with the public,” DeMello said.

A graduate of the work therapy program, Tina Smith helps to train new arrivals. “We see people come in hurt, broken and just lost and when they come into concessions with us, we get the opportunity to train them, get to transform them into being a productive part of society again,” Smith said.

Now, Harold Brown has to figure out how to replace those lost funds, and how to keep the work therapy program healthy.

“If somebody sees this and they have some kind of idea in mind where we might be able to send 20 or 30-people that are willing to work and we’re able to come to an agreement, that would be wonderful,” Brown said.

ECTLC still has a work therapy program agreement at Petco Park. But they could use some help, whether it’s in the form of a donation, or like Harold Brown said, another work therapy opportunity. If you’d like to contact them, their website is www.ectlc.org.