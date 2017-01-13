Chargers fans in mourning

Future of Qualcomm Stadium uncertain

by Amanda Shotsky

Charger’s fans seem to be going through the stages of grief, going straight from anger, ripping and burning memorabilia, to acceptance and depression.

Charger’s fans came down to the Q hoping to buy some Charger’s gear, only to find the Charger’s Store was closed. The store closed amid security concerns. A reminder that this is the end of an era.

What will happen to the stadium remains unclear. Right now the future of Qualcomm stadium is uncertain.

Amanda Shotsky reports…