Chargers Fire Head Coach Mike McCoy

by Kaleigh Krish

SAN DIEGO- Following the Chargers loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the final game of the regular season, Chargers President John Spanos announced Head Coach Mike McCoy will not return for the 2017 season.

“The decision to dismiss Mike was made in the best interests of our franchise,” says Spanos. “Our team’s disappointing performance has not matched this team’s potential and has fallen short of the demanding standards that we seek to impose throughout our organization. Our comprehensive search for a new head coach begins immediately.”

Mike McCoy served as the Chargers head coach for four seasons, producing a record of 28-38 and just one post season appearance.

Chargers now add the uncertainty of not only where the team will play, but also who will be their leader.

Tune in with Lee Hamilton on CW6 San Diego @ 10 p.m. for details on the Chargers future.