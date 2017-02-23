Charleston massacre: Dylann Roof stopped at a second church, documents reveal

(CNN) – After killing nine black parishioners at a Charleston church, Dylann Roof drove more than 20 miles and stopped at a second African-American church, according to newly unsealed court documents.

GPS data obtained by officers showed that after the shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Roof drove directly to the Branch AME Church in Summerville, South Carolina.

The Branch AME Church had also been scheduled to have Bible study on the night of June 17, 2015.

Roof slowed down in his car as he approached the church. His GPS device deactivated for approximately two to three minutes, which is consistent with stopping the car, according to prosecutors.

They noted similarities between Emanuel AME and Branch AME, as both churches have predominantly black congregations and held Bible studies on Wednesday nights.