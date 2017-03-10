Cheerios campaign brings awareness to bee decline

((SAN DIEGO)) -The world’s bee population is in serious decline. Experts say that certain types are on the fast track to being considered endangered. Now there’s a new campaign to bring attention to the growing problem. The Honey Nut Cherrios mascot, Buzz, is noticeably gone from cereal boxes. Honey bees in particular are crucial to our agriculture, pollinating everything from flowers to almonds and apples. Experts say extinction of the honey bee would be more than just a sting, it would be catastrophic. Some of the possible reasons for the bee decline include an increase in pesticide use and habitat loss as more land is developed. Cherrios is offering it’s consumers a free packet of wildflower seeds to help bring the bees back.