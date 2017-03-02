Chelsea King’s Family Helps Launch National Search and Rescue Effort – Project Path

Many will lace up their running shoes this Saturday for Chelsea King, the Poway teen who was raped and killed while on a run in 2010.

However, the man who helped recover Chelsea’s body will be reaching out to the community at the race this weekend to help other families in their darkest hours.

Helping the loved ones of the missing is no easy task.

“When you’re missing someone it’s horrible,” said Don Parker, founder of Project Path.

He knows firsthand, as his step-son has been missing since 2009.

Once Chelsea went missing, Parker was the search coordinator from day one.

“We started searching immediately thinking she was possibly injured on a run,” said Parker.

The two week search turned into a recovery.

“Chelsea’s abduction occurred approximately a year after Amber Dubois went missing and Amber Dubois’ case was awful, as well,” Parker lamented.

But despite the tragic outcome, Parker maintained his friendship with the King family and remains supportive of their organization, Chelsea’s Light.

Since retiring, Parker knew he couldn’t put his passion of helping the missing and their loved ones to rest. He’s in the beginning stages of starting his own nonprofit called Project Path.

It’s a way for him, other retired law enforcement and veterans to use their specialized skills for search and rescues.

“My entire life has been part of you know I’m going to protect my unit with my life I’m going to do something much much bigger than me,” Parker explained.

However, in Parker’s case, good karma is coming full circle.

Chelsea’s father, Brent King, the man he once helped give closure to is now in turn helping him build up Project Path.

“Brent already has already established Chelsea’s Light as a 501 C3 so he said fold under us come under our umbrella; we’ll accept donations for Project Path they just have to be earmarked,”

Parker said.

Parker is hoping to recruit veterans and retired law enforcement nationwide to join his organization – helping families all across the country looking for answers.

Whether you’d like to volunteer or donate, you can visit http://www.project-path.org/donations.html for more information.

Chelsea Light’s 7th Annual Run is this Saturday March 4th in Balboa Park. For more information, visit https://chelseaslight.org/programs/finish-chelseas-run.