Chick-fil-A restaurant opening Feb. 23, creating upwards of 100 new jobs in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 23, 2017) – Local franchise owner Tracey Abbott opens San Diego’s newest Chick-fil-A restaurant Feb. 23 in Del Sur Town Center/4S Ranch and will celebrate with a special Feb. 22 event featuring the chain’s grand opening First 100 Road Trip – transporting 100 participants on an interactive field trip around the city to earn a year supply of Chick-fil-A meals.

The new restaurant at 17115 Camino Del Sur will bring 100 new jobs to the area and provide the opportunity for the community to donate children’s books to benefit a local organization.

The Chick-fil-A First 100

A tradition going back more than 13 years, Chick-fil-A’s First 100 celebrations have given away over $27 million and continues to be the chain’s signature event to celebrate the opening of a new location.

However, unlike previous First 100 events, this Chick-fil-A grand opening celebration will not involve any overnight activities. Instead, eligible participants 18 years and older can start gathering shortly before 6 a.m. on Feb. 22 to register and immediately participate in a grand opening giveaway celebration.

Designed to be an exceptional experience on many levels, participants travel around San Diego on chartered buses while spending approximately six hours being engaged in activities that will provide opportunities to get up and move in addition to impacting and moving others in the community through acts of service along the way.

The post-road trip party begins at 5 p.m. and will include dinner and the First 100 participants being awarded with a digital offer card loaded with a one-year supply of free Chick-fil-A meals (52 meals with each consisting of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, medium Waffle Potato Fries and a medium beverage).

Registration will be held at the restaurant that morning from 6 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. or until 100 eligible participants are reached, whichever comes first. If more than 100 people are onsite when the line officially opens at 6 a.m. on Feb. 22, a drawing will be held to randomly select the First 100 with each guest required to participate in the road trip and celebration being held until 6 p.m. that day. The event is open to guests residing in specific zip codes surrounding the restaurant. A list of eligible zip codes and event rules can be found at www.chick-fil-a.com/Locations/Openings.