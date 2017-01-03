Children return from break to safer crossing!

by Kelsey Meksto

(Point Loma) – Silv er Gate Elementary students will return to campus after winter break with a new safety feature when walking home across Catalina Blvd. in Point Loma.

Councilmember Lorie Zapf will be joined by community leaders and Silver Gate parents for a ribbon cutting.

Pedestrian safety is extremely important throughout the city of San Diego, especially near our schools. The Vision Zero plan to eliminate all traffic deaths by 2025 was adopted by the City Council last year.

The plan calls for more visible crosswalks and signage along with pedestrian countdown timers, audible pedestrian signals, street lighting, and flashing beacons to help make pedestrians and drivers more aware.

The cross walk will be at the intersection of Catalina Blvd. and Orchard Avenue on the south west corner. The intersection is located behind Silver Gate Elementary School.