CHIPS Advance Screening

Jon Baker and Frank “Ponch” Poncherello have just joined the California Highway Patrol in Los Angeles, but for very different reasons. Baker is a professional motorbike rider who’s trying to put his life and marriage back together. Poncherello is a cocky, undercover FBI agent who’s investigating a multimillion dollar heist that may be an inside job. Forced to work together, the inexperienced rookie and hardened veteran begin clashing instead of clicking while trying to nab the bad guys.

Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017 at 7 p.m.