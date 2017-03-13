Chiquita: Monday’s Adoption Pet 3/13/17

Name: Chiquita

Breed: Chihuahua

Age: 6 years old

Sex: Spayed Female

Organization: Spay Neuter Action Project (SNAP)

Phone: (619)-525-3047

Website: SNAP-SanDiego.org

Direct link to Chiquita’s info (for website): http://www.adoptapet.com/pet/16860301-encinitas-san-diego-california-chihuahua-mix

Chiquita is 6-year-old Chihuahua who wound up at a County shelter as a stray. She came in with another dog who was lucky to be adopted, but sadly that left Chiquita behind. She’s now in a Friends of SNAP foster home, where she has proven to be a very low-maintenance lady. Her foster family says she’s full of gratitude and attitude! She absolutely loves everyone…men and women alike; she has no food, treat or toy aggression what-so-ever, but she can be a little bossy around other female dogs. She’d probably be fine as part of a one-dog family, though she’s fine with other dogs. She already knows how to use a doggy door, and she absolutely loves the beach! You can fill out an adoption application for Chiquita by going to SNAP-SanDiego.org. While you’re there, you can learn more about the SNAP Neuter Scooter, fixing pets in San Diego for the past 14 years. You can also find out about upcoming adoption events, and the screening of the movie “Dog by Dog”, coming up in April. They also have lots of volunteer opportunities, and could use more foster homes to help them save dogs and cats, just like Chiquita.

SAN DIEGO ANIMAL SUPPORT FOUNDATION

www.SDShelters.org

