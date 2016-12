CHP investigates hit and run death in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO – Authorities released the name today of a 42-year-old woman killed in an apparent hit-and-run on an Otay Mesa-area freeway.

Angelica Borjas of San Diego lost control of the truck she was driving on eastbound state Route 905 near Britannia Boulevard sho rtly before 6 a.m.Thursday, sending it crashing into a center guardrail, according to the California Highway Patrol and county Medical Examiner’s Office.