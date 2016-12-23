CHP investigates hit and run death in Otay Mesa
SAN DIEGO – Authorities released the name today of a 42-year-old woman killed in an apparent hit-and-run on an Otay Mesa-area freeway.
Preliminary evidence indicated that Borjas then got out of the pickup and was walking along the roadway when another vehicle, possibly a big rig, hit her and did not stop, officials said.
Emergency crews found her lying mortally wounded in the far right-hand lane of the freeway.
Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.
If anyone has any information regarding this hit and run you are asked to contact the California Highway Patrol’s San Diego Office at (619) 220-5492.