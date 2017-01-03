CHP: Motorcycle Lane Splitting Guidelines Still Pending

by Natasha Sweatte

A new set of laws for drivers went into effect Sunday; however, regulations regarding motorcyclists still remain unclear.

While motorcycle lane splitting is legal in the state of California, according to the California Highway Patrol, the exact guidelines are still pending.

If you’re a 9am to 5pm commuter, chances are you’ve seen it before: sitting in traffic, nearly at a standstill only to have a motorcyclist zip right past you.

“Nobody has the right to take away my safety,” said Greg Perez, a San Diego motorcyclist.

Perez said he’s not one of those riders.

“If traffic is starting to bottle up, then the most I ever do is about 10 or 15 miles what you’re doing, as you’re coming to a stop,” Perez explained.

About a month ago on the 125 freeway going north, Perez said he was a victim of a hit and run.

“I was in my own lane and what happened is, a Ford Ranger came up on my right side, hit my right leg, and forced me into the back of a four by four,” Perez said.

The accident cost him four broken toes, a broken ankle, and a painful tear to his Achilles tendon.

“The law says that I can split lanes that being said, you don’t have the right to box me in,” Perez exclaimed.

While lane splitting is legal in the Golden state, the exact regulations for it are still in the gray area.

“Unfortunately, I can’t say there’s a certain guideline to follow I can say the CHP has been tasked with developing guidelines and that’s still in the process,” said Josh Nelson, California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer of the Border Division.

In the meantime, the CHP will take a stand when it comes to safety on the road.

“Being on a motorcycle is already dangerous enough you know when you couple it with alcohol high speeds nor distracted driving in any way obviously increases the danger that much more,” Nelson explained.

As for Perez, it’ll be another two months before he can ride again.

He said he’ll continue to make good decisions on the road.

“If I would have laid that bike down, you wouldn’t be talking to me today,” Perez said.

While there’s no specific timeline for these motorcycle lane splitting guidelines, the CHP stresses how vital proper safety gear is for riders.

The CHP also advises drivers to share the road to avoid unnecessary collisions.