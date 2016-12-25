Christmas includes a mudslide at an Oceanside apartment complex

by Gina Welker

Four families have been displaced by a mudslide Sunday in Oceanside. Oceanside Fire got a call about a water issue at a 4-unit apartment complex at 509 Canyon Drive. Firefighters found that mud pushed through a wall opening an area about 75’ long by 12’ wide. The Red Cross will help the residents with alternative housing. It appears a water leak in a residential irrigation line in an area above the complex may have contributed to the slide.

slide.