Christmas tree, candles to blame in fire that killed 5-year-old

by Jenny Day

UPDATE: A fire swept through a mobile home in Escondido Thursday morning, killing a five-year-old girl inside.

It appears candles or an extension cord, leading to the family’s Christmas tree were to blame.

Thursday afternoon people were stopping by to leave toys and stuffed animals in honor of the little girl who died there.

It was just after midnight Thursday morning when two young cousins were trapped inside. “A police officer heard a faint noise and the firefighters could hear coughing, and they were able to go in and get him,” Escondido Fire Chief Russ Knowles said.

A ten year old boy was rescued and is now in critical condition at UCSD’s burn unit. The other child; a five year old girl, didn’t make it out alive. In the family picture, she’s the one wearing pink.

“I saw them take one little boy out on a stretcher, but I haven’t seen them bring out the five year old,” Val Nobriga, a neighbor, said.

The family was inconsolable. Neighbors say the child’s mother let out blood curdling screams. Her name is Sandra Flores of San Marcos and online, her occupation is listed as “full time mommy.” The father, Felipe Orozco is from Vista. In all – eight family members were transported to local hospitals. Five children, three adults, with the majority having minor injuries.

“These are the most horrific scenes that first responders have to go through. They challenge us both physically, mentally and spiritually,” Chief Knowles said. A lot of kids in the neighborhood are feeling the same tremendous loss.

“She was 5, the last time I saw her was at Felicita, at a Santa thing. She was running around with friends and that was the last time I saw her,” Jonathon Rubalcava said, who knows the family. Rubalcava says he and the injured ten year old often went to the park, and played marbles together.

“This family is very nice, I like them because they’re the coolest family here, the twins are fun to play with,” he added.

Firefighters suspect candles or an extension cord leading to the Christmas tree are to blame. Dried out trees can go up in flames, in 60 seconds or less. And, the Chief doesn’t think the family had a smoke alarm inside the home.

‘It’s important to look at electrical cords, and make sure they’re in good shape. If it’s old, you need to replace them,” Chief Knowles said.

As the gutted home was boarded up, the managers of the Greencrest Mobile Home Park held each other and sobbed.

“Mobile homes burn very quickly, compared to a single family residence. There’s a lot of stuff in the house and it burned very quickly,” he added.

The Red Cross has stepped in to help the family and a Go Fund Me page has been set up.

https://www.gofundme.com/yr-flores-family

Just a few years ago around this time, the mom who lost her little girl Thursday, also lost her brother in a car crash.