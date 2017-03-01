Chula Vista Mayor heads North to spread some good news about her city

City kicks off "This is Chula." marketing campaign to encourage the city's neighbors to give it a second look

CHULA VISTA-The Mayor of Chula Vista is heading North to spread some good news about her city. Mayor Mary Salas recently kicked off the “This is Chula.” marketing campaign to encourage the city’s neighbors to give it a second look.

Salas says some people have what she calls a negative perception of Chula Vista. The Mayor says the city has grown over recent years into a vibrant diverse city. The “This is Chula.” campaign highlights all the city has to offer. The campaign includes a new website, billboards, and social media. Mayor Salas says Chula residents already know what the city has to offer. The “This is Chula.” campaign spreads the good news. ” To really fight any negative perceptions they may have of Chula Vista. Perceptions they may have held from long ago before our city developed into the wonderful place that it is.”

Salas says longtime residents refer to the city as simply Chula, giving the campaign it’s name. Chula means beautiful.