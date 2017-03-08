Chula Vista students sending congress and the president a big message

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Thousands of students across the U.S. are sending congress and President Trump a big message about the issues affecting their communities.

It’s part of a national video competition with a record number of submissions this year and one of the top three winners is from Chula Vista.

It’s not every day middle school students get to examine public policy issues from equality and the economy to the environment and education.

But for these kids at high tech middle school in Chula Vista, this is all they have been talking about for the last few months, as they put together a documentary for a national competition.

The contest is run by the public affairs network C-Span and is called Student Cam. Students between grades sixth and twelve are asked what they think ‘is the most urgent issue for congress and the new president to address in 2017.’

“There is a statistic that we saw that said high school drop outs are three point five times more likely to be arrested than those who have graduated high school so from what we researched, just going to college and high school makes a huge impact on how to act in society,” said Luke Bigalk, 13, of High Tech Middle School in Chula Vista.

The boys created a short video about incarceration and solutions to hopefully one day eliminate the need for jails and prisons, an idea they got from Raymond’s father, a corrections department lieutenant.

“I feel like they should not focus more on gifting things to them, and more on, spending on educating them so they can come back to society and not worry about going back,” said Raymond Castillo, 13.

Almost 3,000 videos were submitted this year, made by 5,600 students from 46 states. The boys from Chula Vista took home third place and a cash prize of $750. But better than that, they say, was the opportunity to have their voices heard.

“A lot of my family members have seen it, a lot of my friends have seen it, a lot of staff here, have seen it and it’s just amazing that our documentary and our solutions really got out to the people and that is what is so great about this school High Tech Chula Vista our projects always make a difference, that’s what we want them to do so this documentary was really a big embodiment to that,” said Adrian Sandolval, 13, of High Tech Middle School.

The most popular topics chosen by kids this year, 16% focused on equality which included police brutality, racial and gender discrimination and women’s rights. 13% covered the economy and 11% talked about the environment.

