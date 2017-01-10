Chula Vista Olympic Training Center under new ownership and operation

by Kelsey Meksto

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – January 10, 2017 – The Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center (CVTC) launched on Jan. 1, 2017, under new ownership and operation. Ownership of the former Chula Vista Olympic Training Center was transferred to the City of Chula Vista from the United States Olympic Committee.

Following a thorough application and vetting process, Point Loma Trust was selected by the City of Chula Vista to operate the training center. Point Loma Trust has established Elite Athlete Services as the effective organization for day-to-day operations.

Under the new operating model, the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center will continue to function as an elite athlete-focused facility.

“Over 60 medals were won by Chula Vista athletes over the past six Olympic and Paralympic Games, along with American records, world records, and numerous world championship and world cup medals. We look forward to building on that legacy of success,” said Elite Athlete Services President Greg Jamison. “We are on target to hit our organizational revenue goals and can’t wait to watch our CVTC-based athletes hit their own personal goals.”

As part of the ownership transfer, the USOC will continue funding athlete programming at the center at a minimum through 2020, while also retaining the sports medicine clinic and offering on-site sport service providers.

Many of the Olympic and Paralympic sports previously based in Chula Vista will continue to train at the

CVTC in 2017. Archery, BMX, track and field, and wheelchair tennis will remain as resident programs in Chula Vista.

The men’s and women’s national teams for rugby sevens will be based in Chula Vista as they have been since 2011, and the rugby 15s program will spend more time in Chula Vista in 2017. Short-term training camps that vary in length from a few days to three months will round out the athletic programming at the CVTC.

Athletes from the Ukrainian track and field team and both the U.S. and Canada under-19 men’s rugby teams kicked off the first week of 2017 with training camps at the CVTC. The U.S. National Rowing Team will again spend its winter in Chula Vista, staying at the CVTC through March.

The Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center is now designated as a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Site, joining a list of 18 Training Sites, including Olympic and Paralympic Games host sites, universities, and elite sport complexes.

The mission of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Sites is to provide athletes and National Governing Bodies with access to additional resources, services and facilities, while providing an elite athlete training environment that positively impacts performance.

“The Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center has demonstrated a commitment to supporting America’s top athletes, and we look forward to our ongoing partnership with the newly minted U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Site,” said Alicia McConnell, USOC director of training sites and community partnerships. “Under the City of Chula Vista and Elite Athlete Services, the CVTC will continue providing critical services, resources and world-class facilities for our athletes, while helping to grow the Olympic and Paralympic movements.”

Among the immediate changes are the center’s branding, management and increased capacity for international visitors, professional teams and corporate events. In the short term, new Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center signage will be installed throughout the campus.

The new Elite Team Shop is anticipated to open in February, while an expanded and enhanced tour program is also expected to resume in February. Long-term venue enhancements and additions, as well as increased housing capacity are planned. A new 100-bed dorm building is expected to open later in 2017.

“The City has worked closely with the USOC to ensure we maintain the training center for high caliber athletes in Chula Vista,” said Deputy City Manager Kelley Bacon. “We look forward to our relationship with Elite Athlete Services and the Point Loma Trust as we all look to continuing the success of the training center. We invite the community to attend the Celebration of Champions event on February 25.”

The Celebration of Champions event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25. The City of Chula Vista is joining together with Elite Athlete Services to celebrate the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center and the athletic, academic, arts and other accomplishments of Chula Vista residents, including the athletes who train at the CVTC. The public event will include a Fun Run throughout the CVTC campus, a ceremony and festival.

Visit EASChulaVista.com for more information on the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center and Elite Athlete Services.