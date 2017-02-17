ALL Chula Vista parks to close at 2 p.m. today 2/17/17

Effective today at 2 p.m., all Chula Vista public parks will be closed in preparation for the incoming storm. The storm is forecast to bring high winds and rain and the park closures are a preemptive measure to ensure citizen safety. The last large storm that swept through the city presented park safety concerns including fallen trees and flooding.

To help citizens prepare for the storm, the City of Chula Vista is providing free sandbags to residents, while supplies last. Sandbags are available at the Public Works Yard, 1800 Maxwell Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91911. The facility will be open late today until 9:30 p.m. Sandbags are intended for Chula Vista residents and identification and proof of residency may be required. Limit 10 per household.

If you see a fallen tree or other storm-related issues, please report them to Chula Vista Public Works. Report non-emergency problems like fallen trees that are not impacting the public right-of-way, potholes and broken street lights via our ACT Chula Vista phone app and web tool: http://www.chulavistaca.gov/departments/public-works/service-requests. You may also call Public Works Dispatch at (619) 397-6000. The dispatch line will be open until 10 p.m. tonight to triage calls.

Report urgent matters like tress down in the public right-of-way and other roadway hazards via Chula Vista Police Department Dispatch at (619) 691-5151. Report water emergencies like water leaks and other water system facility issues to your water service provider: Sweetwater Authority at (619) 420-1413, or Otay Water at (619) 670-2207. For power outages or to report fallen electrical lines, call 911 and SDG&E immediately at 800-611-SDGE (7343).

In case of a serious emergency, call 911.

Chula Vista residents are encouraged to sign up for Nixle, the free notification system that sends messages to your smart phone and/or email from the City. Text your zip code to 888777 to opt in or go to www.nixle.com to sign up.