Citizen shows appreciation for Escondido police by gifting several boxes of Girl Scout cookies

On February 8, 2017, an anonymous Escondido resident saw a recent news story showing Sergeant Miller handing out $100 in secret Santa money to a person in need. Wanting to show their appreciation, this person brought several boxes of Girl Scout cookies to the Police Department and attached a note which read as follows: “Sgt. Miller, For your random act of kindness, $100 to a woman in need in December, these are for you and your coworkers.”

The Escondido Police Department would like to express their gratitude to this citizen, as well as the generous donors who made the secret Santa program possible. “I am amazed how our community continues to come together with acts of kindness for our fellow residents and police officers,” said Chief Craig Carter.