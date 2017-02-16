City of Chula Vista warns residents of upcoming storm, sandbags available

The City of Chula Vista warns residents of the substantial rain and winds rolling through this weekend. Residents are advised to start preparing.

Predictions from the National Weather Service state the City could receive two-four inches of rain beginning Thursday night through Saturday morning with high winds on Friday.

The City of Chula Vista will be offering free sandbags to residents at the Public Works Yard, 1800 Maxwell Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91911. The facility is open Wednesday through Friday, February 15-17, from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandbags are intended for Chula Vista residents and identification and proof of being a resident is required.

City of Chula Vista announces that “non-emergency problems can be reported via the ACT Chula Vista phone app and web tool at www.chulavistaca.gov/departments/public-works/service-requests, and by calling Public Works at (619) 397-6000. Examples of non-emergencies are fallen trees, potholes, malfunctioning traffic signals, and broken street lights. These items can also be reported to the non-emergency Police Dispatch line at (619) 691-5151.”

“Chula Vista Police and Fire want to remind residents to not touch downed power lines. For power outages or to report fallen electrical lines, call 911 and SDG&E immediately at (800) 611-7343. In case of a serious emergency, including fallen trees blocking a roadway, please call 911.”

“Chula Vista residents are encouraged to sign up for Nixle, the free notification system that sends messages to your smart phone and/or email from the City. Text your zip code to 888777 to opt in or go to www.nixle.com to sign up.”