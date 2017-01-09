City College professors spar with College Administration over alleged mismanagement of public funds

by Pete Carrillo

Tempers Flaring tonight at a citizen’s oversight committee meeting regarding recent renovations at San Diego City College. Professors who teach in Building “C” where they teach television and radio reporting, as well as dance and other arts, say recent repairs and updates are not up to standard.

A list of nearly two dozen problems, including exposed wires and broken equipment has been compiled and teacher say they need to be addressed.

The improvements to the facilty cost more than 20 million dollars and were paid for with pubically approved bonds. College Officials say they’re doing their best to make sure the public dollars are being spent wisely.

Professors say students are dropping out of the programs being taught in building “C” and the unfinished work there is a big reason for the dwindling enrollment.